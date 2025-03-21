Heathrow Fire Sparks Distress and Disruption

In a concerning development at Heathrow Airport, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is actively ensuring that he stays informed about the ongoing fire situation. The incident has led to significant distress and disruption for passengers.

Starmer has taken to social media, specifically platform X, to reassure the public of his active involvement. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining regular communication with authorities at the scene to address the issue comprehensively.

The Prime Minister's engagement highlights the seriousness of the situation and the government's intent to manage the crisis efficiently, minimizing impact on travelers as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)