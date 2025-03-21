Left Menu

Language Politics: Tamil Nadu vs. Centre Over Hindi Imposition

Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu have accused the central government of imposing Hindi on the state amidst tensions over the National Education Policy's three-language formula. Key figures, including Vaiko and M Thambidurai, criticized the move, advocating for Tamil to be an official national language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:11 IST
In a fiery debate on Friday, Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu accused the central government of attempting to impose Hindi on the state, heightening the ongoing dispute regarding the National Education Policy's three-language formula.

MDMK chief Vaiko labeled the imposition of Hindi as a form of 'victimization' by the Home Ministry, which controls disaster relief funds. He further accused the government of promoting 'Hindutva and RSS policies'. AIADMK member M Thambidurai echoed these concerns, advocating for Tamil to be designated as an official national language.

While defending the government's actions, JD(U) and CPI members discussed various other issues, including the handling of terrorism and naxalism, bringing to light the complex interplay of language politics and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

