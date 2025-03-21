Tripura Announces 3% DA Hike Amid 2025-26 Budget Session
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared a 3% rise in Dearness Allowance and Relief for government employees and pensioners, effective April 2025. The announcement follows the state budget presentation of Rs 32,423.44 crore, stirring anticipation for detailed fiscal discussions in the Legislative Assembly.
In a move that brings relief to public servants, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a three percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners. This adjustment, rising from 30 to 33 percent, will go into effect on April 1, 2025, following the recent budget presentation. The change will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 300 crore.
The declaration has been well-received, reflecting the anticipation among state employees for increased allowances. This financial decision coincides with the unveiling of Tripura's substantial budget of Rs 32,423.44 crore, presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. The session is set to delve into crucial financial allocations and development plans.
The 13th session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly budget discussions will continue until April 1. Focused on the state's fiscal strategies, the meeting conducted by the Business Advisory Committee, led by Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, set the stage for significant legislative discourse. Key political figures, including opposition leaders, are engaging in preparatory meetings to navigate the consequential fiscal year ahead.
