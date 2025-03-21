Left Menu

March for Change: Youth Push for Simultaneous Polls

Samvidhan Support, a youth-led movement, is advocating for simultaneous elections in India to ensure uninterrupted governance and efficient use of public funds. A peace march to Parliament is planned for March 27 to present a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate action on the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:18 IST
March for Change: Youth Push for Simultaneous Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Samvidhan Support, a youth organization aimed at advocating simultaneous polls, are gearing up for a peace march on March 27. This demonstration will culminate in the presentation of a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushing for swift action towards the 'one nation, one election' policy.

Samvidhan Support, initiated as a non-partisan movement, emphasizes the benefits of simultaneous elections, including the reduction of election-related disruptions and the efficient allocation of public resources. The organization has rapidly grown, expanding from 30 young activists to a nationwide movement with over 600 active participants, attracting individuals honored with national awards.

In its initial campaign phase, the organization reached out to MPs from all political parties, seeking their support. Over a month, they engaged more than 250 MPs, including opposition leaders, to build a consensus on the proposal. The peace march is part of Phase 2, with the group also planning workshops, fasts, and awareness drives to further their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025