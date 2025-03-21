March for Change: Youth Push for Simultaneous Polls
Samvidhan Support, a youth-led movement, is advocating for simultaneous elections in India to ensure uninterrupted governance and efficient use of public funds. A peace march to Parliament is planned for March 27 to present a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate action on the policy.
Members of Samvidhan Support, a youth organization aimed at advocating simultaneous polls, are gearing up for a peace march on March 27. This demonstration will culminate in the presentation of a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushing for swift action towards the 'one nation, one election' policy.
Samvidhan Support, initiated as a non-partisan movement, emphasizes the benefits of simultaneous elections, including the reduction of election-related disruptions and the efficient allocation of public resources. The organization has rapidly grown, expanding from 30 young activists to a nationwide movement with over 600 active participants, attracting individuals honored with national awards.
In its initial campaign phase, the organization reached out to MPs from all political parties, seeking their support. Over a month, they engaged more than 250 MPs, including opposition leaders, to build a consensus on the proposal. The peace march is part of Phase 2, with the group also planning workshops, fasts, and awareness drives to further their cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
