Controversy Erupts as BJP MLA Accuses UP Government of Corruption
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar accused the UP government of corruption, highlighting police misconduct and mass cow slaughter. During a press conference, he criticized the chief secretary and alleged police interference in a traditional yatra. Gurjar urged his community to remain peaceful amid the ongoing tensions.
At a press conference on Friday, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being the most corrupt to date, alleging misguidance by officers towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and exchequer exploitation.
In a dramatic appearance wearing a torn kurta, Gurjar claimed police misconduct during a traditional yatra, where officers allegedly intervened without proper grounds. He criticised the chief secretary for corruption and claimed land misappropriation in Ayodhya.
Despite clashes with police over yatra permissions, Gurjar called for peace and urged his Gurjar community to avoid disruptive protests, while making stark claims of widespread illegal activities within the state.
