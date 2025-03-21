Trump Greenlights Boeing's Next Gen Fighter Jet for Future Conflicts

President Donald Trump has revealed that Boeing is set to construct the Air Force's upcoming fighter jet, known as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD). The Pentagon touts this aircraft for its advanced stealth and penetration capabilities, crucial for potential engagements with China.

The NGAD will act as the central figure among a new fleet of drone aircraft, designed to infiltrate the air defenses of major adversaries. While the initial Air Force contract stands at an estimated USD 20 billion, critics raise concerns about its cost and necessity, as the Pentagon faces challenges with existing programs, such as the F-35.

Despite the scrutiny, the Air Force maintains that NGAD is vital, providing unparalleled low observability and an extended range surpassing current jets. Development continues, with plans for an unmanned version leveraging advanced AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)