Left Menu

Trump Greenlights Boeing's Next Gen Fighter Jet for Future Conflicts

President Donald Trump announced Boeing will build the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance fighter jet, a game-changer with superior stealth and penetration capabilities aimed at future conflicts, especially against China. The program faces criticisms over high costs amid advancements in drone and space warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:26 IST
Trump Greenlights Boeing's Next Gen Fighter Jet for Future Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has revealed that Boeing is set to construct the Air Force's upcoming fighter jet, known as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD). The Pentagon touts this aircraft for its advanced stealth and penetration capabilities, crucial for potential engagements with China.

The NGAD will act as the central figure among a new fleet of drone aircraft, designed to infiltrate the air defenses of major adversaries. While the initial Air Force contract stands at an estimated USD 20 billion, critics raise concerns about its cost and necessity, as the Pentagon faces challenges with existing programs, such as the F-35.

Despite the scrutiny, the Air Force maintains that NGAD is vital, providing unparalleled low observability and an extended range surpassing current jets. Development continues, with plans for an unmanned version leveraging advanced AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025