Trump Greenlights Boeing's Next Gen Fighter Jet for Future Conflicts
President Donald Trump announced Boeing will build the Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance fighter jet, a game-changer with superior stealth and penetration capabilities aimed at future conflicts, especially against China. The program faces criticisms over high costs amid advancements in drone and space warfare.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has revealed that Boeing is set to construct the Air Force's upcoming fighter jet, known as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD). The Pentagon touts this aircraft for its advanced stealth and penetration capabilities, crucial for potential engagements with China.
The NGAD will act as the central figure among a new fleet of drone aircraft, designed to infiltrate the air defenses of major adversaries. While the initial Air Force contract stands at an estimated USD 20 billion, critics raise concerns about its cost and necessity, as the Pentagon faces challenges with existing programs, such as the F-35.
Despite the scrutiny, the Air Force maintains that NGAD is vital, providing unparalleled low observability and an extended range surpassing current jets. Development continues, with plans for an unmanned version leveraging advanced AI technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people
UPDATE 2-South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs on homes, injuring eight
UPDATE 5-South Korea air force jets accidentally drop bombs on homes, injuring 15
Swedish government proposes to contribute fighter jets to NATO for the first time
UPDATE 1-Swedish government proposes to contribute fighter jets to NATO in Poland