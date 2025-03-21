Left Menu

Unprecedented Deportation: Over 300 Indians Returned from the US

The US has deported a total of 388 Indian nationals since January 2025. Among them, 333 individuals were sent back on military flights, while 55 arrived through commercial flights via Panama. The deportations have raised concerns over treatment and sparked discussions on legal and illegal immigration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the United States has deported 388 Indian nationals since the beginning of 2025, according to a recent statement made to the Indian Parliament. Among the deported, 333 individuals were returned directly via military flights in February.

Another batch of 55 arrived in India from Panama on commercial flights. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed these figures while addressing questions about the safety and fair treatment of the deportees—a topic stressed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US earlier this year.

The deportees were sent back for allegedly violating US immigration laws, sparking outrage and a nationwide debate in India. The government responded by reaffirming its stance against illegal immigration while advocating for the humane treatment of citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

