Trump Intensifies Trade Tensions with China

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for his trade chief, Jamieson Greer, to engage with China's counterpart, focusing on reducing the U.S. trade deficit using tariffs. Trump also mentioned an upcoming discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address the economic issues between the two nations.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that his top trade official, Jamieson Greer, will engage in discussions with China's trade representatives next week. The talks aim to address the burgeoning U.S. trade deficit by leveraging tariffs.

In an intensifying trade dispute, Trump has imposed new tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened further levies in early April, targeting countries that tax American goods. "I'll be speaking to President Xi. Have a great relationship with him. We're gonna have a very good relationship, but we have a trillion-dollar deficit," Trump stated.

The meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although not scheduled, is anticipated to address bilateral trade concerns and improve diplomatic relations amid growing economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

