Italy's Education Ministry Bans Gender-Neutral Symbols
Italy's education ministry has instructed schools to stop using gender-neutral symbols, such as the asterisk and schwa, citing linguistic clarity concerns. The decision has sparked tension between the government and LGBTQ and women's rights groups, drawing criticism of reinforcing traditional gender norms.
Italy's education ministry has announced a ban on the use of gender-neutral symbols in schools, such as the asterisk (*) and schwa (ə), citing concerns about linguistic clarity and adherence to Italian grammar rules.
This decision aligns with the right-wing government's stance on protecting traditional values, potentially intensifying existing tensions with LGBTQ and women's rights advocates. Critics argue that the prohibition reinforces outdated gender norms.
The ministry's directive follows Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's controversial preference to use the masculine article for her official title, highlighting ongoing debates about gender expression and language within Italy's socio-political landscape.
