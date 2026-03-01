World Marathi Conference Celebrates Linguistic Heritage

The fourth World Marathi Conference concluded in Nashik, celebrating the richness of the Marathi language with attendees from India and international locations such as the US, Germany, Norway, France, and the Netherlands. The event, themed 'Abhiman Marathi, Abhijat Marathi,' ended with a grand ceremony at Kavivarya Kusumagraj Nagari on the KTHM College premises.

During the event, former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai highlighted the importance of nurturing art and literature through patronage. He noted that his education in Marathi helped him achieve his esteemed position, stressing the role such conferences play in elevating the language globally. State school education minister Dada Bhuse outlined steps to promote Marathi in schools, including expanding its presence in the CBSE syllabus.

The event also saw legislative figures advocating for increased educational initiatives like district-level branches of a Marathi Language University. Marathi language minister Uday Samant announced a new award for organizations and individuals preserving the language. The conference wrapped up with cultural performances, with awards presented to notable figures like singer-composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale.