Germany Boosts Ukraine Aid with €3 Billion Military Package
Germany has approved an additional 3 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz spearheaded reforms to bolster defense investments, reflecting a change in fiscal policy. The aid package will total over 11 billion euros by 2029, positioning Germany as a leading supporter of Ukraine.
The German budget committee has sanctioned an extra 3 billion euros in military assistance for Ukraine, marking a significant boost in support. This move was advocated by the prospective chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who successfully introduced reforms to increase spending in the defense sector.
The reforms, approved by both parliamentary houses, lift a longstanding debt cap, allowing increased financial commitments towards Ukraine. These plans derive crucial backing from Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats, currently negotiating a coalition government.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the timeliness of the decision, which positions Germany at the forefront of European support for Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of German military aid in strengthening Ukraine's defense against Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Trump hails $20 billion investment by shipping firm CMA CGM
Ukraine Boosts Defense with $1 Billion UK Aid from Frozen Russian Assets
EIB Group and European Commission Strengthen Commitment to Ukraine’s Recovery with €2 Billion Investment
EIB Group Strengthens Commitment to Portugal with Record €2.1 Billion Investment in 2024
IFSCA-IVCA Conclave 2025: Paving the Way for Alternative Investments in GIFT City