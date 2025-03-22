Germany Boosts Ukraine Aid with €3 Billion Military Package

The German budget committee has sanctioned an extra 3 billion euros in military assistance for Ukraine, marking a significant boost in support. This move was advocated by the prospective chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who successfully introduced reforms to increase spending in the defense sector.

The reforms, approved by both parliamentary houses, lift a longstanding debt cap, allowing increased financial commitments towards Ukraine. These plans derive crucial backing from Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats, currently negotiating a coalition government.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the timeliness of the decision, which positions Germany at the forefront of European support for Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude, highlighting the importance of German military aid in strengthening Ukraine's defense against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)