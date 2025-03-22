Stalin Leads Historic Delimitation Meeting: A Call for Fair Representation
A historic Joint Action Committee meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin gathered leaders from multiple states to address concerns over Lok Sabha seat delimitation's impact on economically progressive regions. Opposition parties protested, alleging corruption, while state leaders called for fair representation and opposed any reduction in southern states' seats.
- Country:
- India
The first Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation was convened in Chennai, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin. The gathering included leaders from five states and discussed potential threats the delimitation exercise poses to states with better economic growth and literacy rates.
Chief Ministers from Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab, among others, were present. The BJP staged a black flag protest against Stalin, criticizing him for not calling meetings on the Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar disputes. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM DK Shivakumar emphasized South India's compliance with census regulations and family planning policies, showcasing the region's economic and literacy achievements.
Opposition voices accused the DMK of using the meeting as a diversion tactic to mask governance failures. Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab are the states DMK reached out to. Stalin declared the meeting a landmark moment, reflecting Tamil Nadu's commitment to democracy, rallying for #FairDelimitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
