States Unite in Chennai Against Unjust Delimitation

Chief Ministers and representatives from several states gathered in Chennai to oppose unfair constituency delimitation based on current population statistics. Led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the Joint Action Committee aims to ensure fair representation, particularly for states that have effectively managed population growth to avoid loss of parliamentary seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:22 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee, focusing on constituency delimitation, convenes in Chennai as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses attending leaders. Stressing that the protest is not against delimitation per se, Stalin asserts the demand for 'fair delimitation' to prevent states from losing parliamentary representation due to effective population control efforts.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin underscores that participating states have implemented significant measures to stabilize population growth and are achieving national goals. However, these states now face potential cutbacks in political representation. Udhayanidhi emphasizes that rather than benefiting for effectively managing population, these states could be penalized as other regions' growth rates continue unchecked.

Despite initial support, the Trinamool Congress abstained from sending representatives. Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy and Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, stressing a collaborative stand against what he describes as an assault on federalism. Stalin's call rallied contemplation of federal unity against perceived central overreach and emphasized fair representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

