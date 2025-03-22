States Unite in Chennai Against Unjust Delimitation

The inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee, focusing on constituency delimitation, convenes in Chennai as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses attending leaders. Stressing that the protest is not against delimitation per se, Stalin asserts the demand for 'fair delimitation' to prevent states from losing parliamentary representation due to effective population control efforts.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin underscores that participating states have implemented significant measures to stabilize population growth and are achieving national goals. However, these states now face potential cutbacks in political representation. Udhayanidhi emphasizes that rather than benefiting for effectively managing population, these states could be penalized as other regions' growth rates continue unchecked.

Despite initial support, the Trinamool Congress abstained from sending representatives. Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy and Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, stressing a collaborative stand against what he describes as an assault on federalism. Stalin's call rallied contemplation of federal unity against perceived central overreach and emphasized fair representation.

