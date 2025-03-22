Diplomatic Talks: U.S. Senator Meets China's Economic Leader

U.S. Senator Steve Daines, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, held a pivotal discussion with China's economic leader, Vice Premier He Lifeng, in Beijing on Saturday, as revealed by a pool report.

This encounter marks a notable diplomatic engagement, being the first face-to-face meeting with senior Chinese officials by a U.S. politician since President Trump resumed office and escalated trade disputes.

The tensions had intensified earlier in the year, with Trump imposing comprehensive tariffs on Chinese imports, reflecting a contentious trade landscape. Trump's impending tariff plans, set for April, aim at countries like China that levy taxes on U.S. imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)