U.S. Senator Daines Engages in Diplomatic Talks with China's Economy Tsar

Senator Steve Daines of Montana visited Beijing, marking the first U.S. political engagement in China since Trump's return. He met Vice Premier He Lifeng and discussed pressing issues like fentanyl flow and trade practices. Daines aims for constructive dialogue to mend strained U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic visit, U.S. Senator Steve Daines became the first American politician to visit Beijing since President Donald Trump's recent return to the White House. As a pro-Trump figure, Daines met with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the iconic Great Hall of the People.

The meeting commenced on a positive note, with He Lifeng making a light-hearted remark about Daines' youthful appearance. Despite the friendly tone, the two discussed serious issues that have strained U.S.-China relations, such as tariffs and the flow of fentanyl precursors.

The visit coincided with the China Development Forum, which attracted global executives, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue. During discussions, Daines reiterated Trump's demands and expressed hope for continued talks to address challenges like the trade deficit and drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

