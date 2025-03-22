Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi Unveils Key Warehousing and Textile Developments in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in Gorakhpur, addressing the region's rising warehousing demand due to industrial growth and e-commerce. Concurrently, CM Yogi Adityanath announced significant investment milestones for the PM MITRA Park, aligning with PM's 5F vision, to bolster industrial expansion and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:55 IST
Pralhad Joshi Unveils Key Warehousing and Textile Developments in Uttar Pradesh
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a Grade 'A' industrial warehouse in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the area's increasing warehousing demand fueled by industrialization and the burgeoning e-commerce sector. Speaking to the press, Joshi noted that the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has launched 18 warehouses nationwide, with a total investment of Rs 260 crore.

Joshi stated, "We have inaugurated 18 warehouses across various states in India through CWC, with a significant investment of Rs 260 crore. The demand for warehousing in this area is immense, owing to industrial growth and e-commerce, prompting CWC's strategic initiatives." He further stressed the rapid expansion of the warehousing sector in the country.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 700 crore to establish the PM MITRA Park on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, reflecting the PM's 5F vision. This initiative aims to facilitate industrial expansion and job creation, with incentives outlined for investors under the state's textile policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025