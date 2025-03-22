Pralhad Joshi Unveils Key Warehousing and Textile Developments in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a Grade 'A' industrial warehouse in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the area's increasing warehousing demand fueled by industrialization and the burgeoning e-commerce sector. Speaking to the press, Joshi noted that the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has launched 18 warehouses nationwide, with a total investment of Rs 260 crore.

Joshi stated, "We have inaugurated 18 warehouses across various states in India through CWC, with a significant investment of Rs 260 crore. The demand for warehousing in this area is immense, owing to industrial growth and e-commerce, prompting CWC's strategic initiatives." He further stressed the rapid expansion of the warehousing sector in the country.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 700 crore to establish the PM MITRA Park on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, reflecting the PM's 5F vision. This initiative aims to facilitate industrial expansion and job creation, with incentives outlined for investors under the state's textile policies.

