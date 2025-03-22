Pralhad Joshi Unveils Key Warehousing and Textile Developments in Uttar Pradesh
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in Gorakhpur, addressing the region's rising warehousing demand due to industrial growth and e-commerce. Concurrently, CM Yogi Adityanath announced significant investment milestones for the PM MITRA Park, aligning with PM's 5F vision, to bolster industrial expansion and employment.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a Grade 'A' industrial warehouse in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the area's increasing warehousing demand fueled by industrialization and the burgeoning e-commerce sector. Speaking to the press, Joshi noted that the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has launched 18 warehouses nationwide, with a total investment of Rs 260 crore.
Joshi stated, "We have inaugurated 18 warehouses across various states in India through CWC, with a significant investment of Rs 260 crore. The demand for warehousing in this area is immense, owing to industrial growth and e-commerce, prompting CWC's strategic initiatives." He further stressed the rapid expansion of the warehousing sector in the country.
Additionally, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 700 crore to establish the PM MITRA Park on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, reflecting the PM's 5F vision. This initiative aims to facilitate industrial expansion and job creation, with incentives outlined for investors under the state's textile policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating India's True Heroes: A Tribute by CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Advances: Meerut's Transformation Under Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Backs Police Officer's Holi vs. Namaz View
PM MITRA Parks: Spinning a New Era in India's Textile Industry
CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Jhansi's First Smart Hospital