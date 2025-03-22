Rural Challenges: Navigating Social Security Changes in West Virginia

In rural West Virginia, new Social Security regulations demand that residents access benefits online or visit field offices, creating obstacles for many elderly individuals like 73-year-old Veronica Taylor. Lack of internet access and limited transportation options compound the issue in areas with high poverty rates.

The changes, aimed at combatting fraud and streamlining services, face criticism from advocates who argue they disproportionately affect vulnerable communities. Donald Reed, director of a local nonprofit, voices concerns over the impact on rural residents already struggling to meet basic needs.

Amid efforts to cut government costs, senior centers face funding challenges, threatening essential services like transportation. Despite mixed political sentiments, local seniors express unease about the recent flurry of executive orders and their implications on their lives.

