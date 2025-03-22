Left Menu

Moldova's Deceptive Disappearances: Lawmakers Evade Justice

Moldovan authorities are seeking two missing pro-Russian lawmakers linked to corruption charges. Alexandr Nesterovschi disappeared after receiving a 12-year sentence, while Irina Lozovan awaits judgment. Both are associates of fugitive magnate Ilan Shor, accused of destabilizing the state. Efforts to locate them in neighboring countries have failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:28 IST
Moldovan authorities have stepped up their efforts to locate two missing lawmakers associated with pro-Russian politics, who vanished amid serious corruption charges. Alexandr Nesterovschi disappeared shortly after being handed a 12-year jail sentence. A second lawmaker, Irina Lozovan, also absconded ahead of her impending sentence, officials report.

Both missing figures are closely linked to Ilan Shor, a business mogul convicted of orchestrating a notably large fraud scheme. Today, Shor directs a political faction from exile in Moscow, drawing accusations of seeking Moldova's destabilization from the nation's pro-European government. Despite efforts, attempts to locate Nesterovschi in Ukraine and Romania have fallen short.

Interior Minister Daniela Misail-Nichitin indicated that various strategies are underway to locate the lawmakers, but detailed comments remain scarce. With the courts banning political activities tied to Shor, Moldova's President Maia Sandu continues her push for EU membership, while staunchly opposing Russian influences in the region.

