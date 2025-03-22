Jharkhand CM Calls for Delimitation Transparency Amid Tribal Concerns

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed concerns over proposed delimitation changes, recalling past attempts to reduce tribal representation which were met with public outcry and halted. Soren stressed the necessity of thorough state-level discussions and priority for tribal interests.

During a recent meeting, the Joint Action Committee, joined by significant political leaders, criticized the Union government for lack of transparency in its delimitation proposals. A resolution was passed emphasizing the need for open discussions involving all stakeholders and recommended extending the existing freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census for another 25 years.

Led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the resolution urged the central government to protect states that successfully implemented population control without penalization. It called for necessary constitutional amendments to support these states while maintaining democracy's integrity and representation in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)