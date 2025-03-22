Kejriwal Marks Shaheed Diwas Amidst Political Rebuild

Arvind Kejriwal is set to make his first significant public appearance since the Aam Aadmi Party's disappointing performance in the recent Delhi assembly elections. The AAP leader will participate in a commemorative event at the party office in observance of Shaheed Diwas on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the AAP on Saturday, Kejriwal, along with senior party leaders, will pay tribute to India's martyrs at the event held at the party headquarters. The gathering will include all AAP office-bearers, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), councillors, and other leaders.

The event, scheduled for 4 PM, falls on March 23, a day remembering the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Gopal Rai, an AAP leader, mentioned that committees have been set up for each Lok Sabha seat, preparing thoroughly for the 'Ek Shaam, Shaheedon Ke Naam' event. The program aims to honor the legacy and vision of the martyrs and marks AAP's first major initiative post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)