Israel's Strategic Strikes Aim to Release Hostages Amid Global Calls for Ceasefire
Israel continues military strikes on Hamas in Gaza to secure the release of hostages, as urged by Prime Minister Netanyahu's adviser. Despite global calls for a ceasefire, Israel emphasizes military pressure, citing past success in hostages' release. The conflict escalates, impacting civilians and hampering aid efforts.
Israel has intensified military operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas to ensure the return of remaining hostages, as stated by a key adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The international community, including European nations, has urged Israel to provide humanitarian access and explore peaceful resolutions.
Ophir Falk, Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser, asserted that military pressure had successfully secured the return of hostages in the previous truce of November 2023. Despite calls for peace, Israel believes sustained pressure is crucial to negotiate the release of 59 remaining hostages.
Tensions escalated as ceasefire discussions faltered, prompting Israel to resume air strikes. Palestinian health reports indicate rising casualties as the humanitarian situation worsens, with global powers urging Israel to ensure aid access and reconsider its current strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
