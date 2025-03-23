Israel's Strategic Strikes Aim to Release Hostages Amid Global Calls for Ceasefire

Israel has intensified military operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas to ensure the return of remaining hostages, as stated by a key adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The international community, including European nations, has urged Israel to provide humanitarian access and explore peaceful resolutions.

Ophir Falk, Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser, asserted that military pressure had successfully secured the return of hostages in the previous truce of November 2023. Despite calls for peace, Israel believes sustained pressure is crucial to negotiate the release of 59 remaining hostages.

Tensions escalated as ceasefire discussions faltered, prompting Israel to resume air strikes. Palestinian health reports indicate rising casualties as the humanitarian situation worsens, with global powers urging Israel to ensure aid access and reconsider its current strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)