Iran Holds To Its Stance: Talks Unlikely Without U.S. Policy Shift

Iran recently announced that discussions with the United States are considered nonviable unless there is a fundamental change in U.S. policy. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted that current negotiation offers are perceived as deceptive and reiterated the stance amid escalated tensions around nuclear agreements.

Trump, having sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting negotiations, faced outright rejection. Khamenei labeled the U.S. offer as deceptive and warned that engaging with the Trump administration could exacerbate sanctions and further pressure Iran.

Despite past indirect talks with former President Joe Biden, Iran suggests that a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal seems improbable. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog underscores the urgency as Tehran's uranium enrichment approaches weapons-grade levels, which Iran insists is for peaceful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)