Iran Holds To Its Stance: Talks Unlikely Without U.S. Policy Shift

Iran has declared that talks with the U.S. are unfeasible unless Washington modifies its pressure strategy. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that the current negotiation offers are seen as deceptive, criticizing the resumption of Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign. This announcement comes amid ongoing tension over nuclear agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trump, having sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting negotiations, faced outright rejection. Khamenei labeled the U.S. offer as deceptive and warned that engaging with the Trump administration could exacerbate sanctions and further pressure Iran.

Trump, having sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting negotiations, faced outright rejection. Khamenei labeled the U.S. offer as deceptive and warned that engaging with the Trump administration could exacerbate sanctions and further pressure Iran.

Despite past indirect talks with former President Joe Biden, Iran suggests that a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal seems improbable. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog underscores the urgency as Tehran's uranium enrichment approaches weapons-grade levels, which Iran insists is for peaceful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

