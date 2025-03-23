Iran Holds To Its Stance: Talks Unlikely Without U.S. Policy Shift
Iran has declared that talks with the U.S. are unfeasible unless Washington modifies its pressure strategy. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that the current negotiation offers are seen as deceptive, criticizing the resumption of Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign. This announcement comes amid ongoing tension over nuclear agreements.
Trump, having sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting negotiations, faced outright rejection. Khamenei labeled the U.S. offer as deceptive and warned that engaging with the Trump administration could exacerbate sanctions and further pressure Iran.
Despite past indirect talks with former President Joe Biden, Iran suggests that a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal seems improbable. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog underscores the urgency as Tehran's uranium enrichment approaches weapons-grade levels, which Iran insists is for peaceful purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
