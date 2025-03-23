Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New Hope for Kerala BJP

In a significant move signaling strategic intent, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been nominated as the next Kerala president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision was finalized during a core committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, chaired by BJP central observer Pralhad Joshi.

Securing unopposed backing from the party's central leadership, Chandrasekhar's appointment follows a nomination submission at the BJP state committee office. The official declaration of his presidency will occur post the state council assembly on Monday, after the nomination process concluded on Sunday.

Senior BJP leaders, including V Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, have expressed firm support for Chandrasekhar, viewing his leadership as pivotal for expanding BJP's influence in Kerala. The appointment comes after Chandrasekhar's impressive electoral performance against Congress's Shashi Tharoor, signaling a growth in the party's vote share.

