Left Menu

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New Hope for Kerala BJP

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, backed by BJP's central leadership, is set to become the new Kerala BJP president. His nomination, unopposed, is part of a strategic effort to strengthen the party's presence in Kerala. Official announcement is expected after the party's state council meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:39 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar: New Hope for Kerala BJP
Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move signaling strategic intent, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been nominated as the next Kerala president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision was finalized during a core committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, chaired by BJP central observer Pralhad Joshi.

Securing unopposed backing from the party's central leadership, Chandrasekhar's appointment follows a nomination submission at the BJP state committee office. The official declaration of his presidency will occur post the state council assembly on Monday, after the nomination process concluded on Sunday.

Senior BJP leaders, including V Muraleedharan and Suresh Gopi, have expressed firm support for Chandrasekhar, viewing his leadership as pivotal for expanding BJP's influence in Kerala. The appointment comes after Chandrasekhar's impressive electoral performance against Congress's Shashi Tharoor, signaling a growth in the party's vote share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025