Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to Lead BJP in Kerala
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a seasoned BJP leader and former Union Minister, is poised to become the Kerala state president for the party. The announcement is expected at the upcoming state council meeting. His vast experience across various ministerial roles and prior political engagements positions him as a strong leader.
- Country:
- India
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a prominent BJP leader and former Union Minister, is on the verge of becoming the saffron party's state president in Kerala. As the sole nominee for the position, his anticipated appointment follows the party's state council meeting on Monday.
BJP's central observer, Prahlad Joshi, is expected to make the formal announcement. Chandrasekhar, who has filed his nomination at the BJP headquarters, brings a wealth of political expertise having served in multiple significant ministerial roles and as the BJP's national spokesperson.
With speculation swirling over K Surendran's continuation, the decision to appoint Chandrasekhar has been unanimously praised by senior leaders, who highlight his experience and potential to galvanize support for the party in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister's Strategic Push for Schemes in Arunachal
Union Minister Visits Telangana's Cutting-Edge Electronics Hub as Railways Overhaul Safety Measures
DMK MP Charges Union Minister with Breach of Privilege in Education Funds Dispute
Language Policy Debate: Union Minister vs. Tamil Nadu in New Education Policy Clash
Stalin Rebukes Union Minister Over 'Dishonest' Comment