Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to Lead BJP in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a prominent BJP leader and former Union Minister, is on the verge of becoming the saffron party's state president in Kerala. As the sole nominee for the position, his anticipated appointment follows the party's state council meeting on Monday.

BJP's central observer, Prahlad Joshi, is expected to make the formal announcement. Chandrasekhar, who has filed his nomination at the BJP headquarters, brings a wealth of political expertise having served in multiple significant ministerial roles and as the BJP's national spokesperson.

With speculation swirling over K Surendran's continuation, the decision to appoint Chandrasekhar has been unanimously praised by senior leaders, who highlight his experience and potential to galvanize support for the party in Kerala.

