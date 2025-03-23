Left Menu

YSRCP's Rajini Fights Back Against Alleged Political Vendetta

YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini accuses the NDA government of filing baseless cases to defame opposition leaders. An extortion case was filed against her by the State Anti Corruption Bureau, despite her denial of involvement. She alleges political motives behind the complaint from a TDP affiliate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:48 IST
YSRCP's Rajini Fights Back Against Alleged Political Vendetta
Rajini
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stance against recent allegations, YSRCP leader and former minister Vidadala Rajini on Sunday charged the NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh with targeting opposition figures by deploying baseless lawsuits. She accused the ruling government of using media outlets to tarnish the YSRCP's reputation.

The State Anti Corruption Bureau has leveled an extortion case against Rajini, senior IPS officer P Joseph, and others. They stand accused of extracting over Rs 2.2 crore from a Guntur district stone-crushing businessman during the YSRCP's previous tenure.

Countering the accusations, Rajini claimed no connection with the complainant and cited political scheming by opposition TDP members, highlighting a history of vendetta-seeking actions by MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu. Despite the allegations, Rajini reaffirmed her faith in the legal system and her party's commitment to returning Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025