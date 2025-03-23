YSRCP's Rajini Fights Back Against Alleged Political Vendetta

In a bold stance against recent allegations, YSRCP leader and former minister Vidadala Rajini on Sunday charged the NDA coalition in Andhra Pradesh with targeting opposition figures by deploying baseless lawsuits. She accused the ruling government of using media outlets to tarnish the YSRCP's reputation.

The State Anti Corruption Bureau has leveled an extortion case against Rajini, senior IPS officer P Joseph, and others. They stand accused of extracting over Rs 2.2 crore from a Guntur district stone-crushing businessman during the YSRCP's previous tenure.

Countering the accusations, Rajini claimed no connection with the complainant and cited political scheming by opposition TDP members, highlighting a history of vendetta-seeking actions by MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu. Despite the allegations, Rajini reaffirmed her faith in the legal system and her party's commitment to returning Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)