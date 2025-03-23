BJP's Majumdar Calls for Change Amidst West Bengal Turmoil

Union Minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar made a fervent call for the ousting of Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal, citing deteriorating law and order and rising crimes against women as key reasons. Majumdar's remarks were part of a solidarity rally for a victim from R G Kar hospital.

The victim, a medic from North 24 Parganas, was raped and murdered in August 2024, causing a national uproar. While a Kolkata Police volunteer was convicted, allegations of a larger conspiracy involving local officials persist. The victim's parents contend that the investigation was compromised.

Majumdar criticized the local authorities, alleging that the ruling party's politics of appeasement has compromised governance. The rally, which protested the appointment of Somenath Ghosh as Panihati municipality chairman, highlighted ongoing political and social tensions.

