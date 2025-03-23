Ceasefire Hopes Amid Drone Attacks: Ukraine's Struggle Intensifies
Russia launched drones over Ukraine, killing at least seven, prompting fresh ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks a pause in attacks. Despite anticipated talks, skepticism remains among residents impacted by destruction. Putin's intentions debated but stopping the conflict is the agenda.
At least seven people have died following a wave of drone attacks launched by Russia across Ukraine, local officials report. Kyiv, the capital, was among the targets as Russia intensified its offensive ahead of ceasefire discussions scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
The upcoming talks, expected to involve Ukraine and Russia in US-mediated negotiations, aim to discuss halting long-range attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a delegation will meet with US officials in advance.
In the aftermath of attacks, particularly on Kyiv, skepticism remains high among residents. As negotiations near, the emphasis remains on finding solutions to cease the violence. Meanwhile, debates regarding Russian President Putin's larger intentions continue, highlighting the urgency for resolution.
