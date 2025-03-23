Mark Carney Calls Snap Election to Counter Trump Threat

In a strategic political maneuver, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election for April 28. The unexpected call comes as Carney seeks to secure a strong mandate to address challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has disrupted the bilateral relationship with tariffs and provocative rhetoric.

Carney, who recently assumed leadership of the Liberal Party, has seen his party's popularity rise sharply despite having no prior political or electoral experience. His leadership comes at a crucial time, as relations with the U.S. dwindle under Trump's administration. Carney has previously expressed his readiness to work with Trump, but now adopts a more adversarial stance.

Polls indicate a competitive race, with the Liberals slightly ahead of the Conservatives. Despite Carney's inexperience, he is viewed as having the potential to steer Canada through its complex political landscape amid growing concerns over national sovereignty and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)