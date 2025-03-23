Left Menu

Second Lady Usha Vance's Historic Greenland Expedition

Usha Vance, the Second Lady, embarks on a trip to Greenland with her child and a US delegation to explore Greenlandic heritage. Amidst geopolitical tensions, her visit is highlighted by attending the national dogsled race, showcasing a cultural event revered in the mineral-rich territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:09 IST
Second Lady Usha Vance is set to visit Greenland, a mineral-rich autonomous region of Denmark recently eyed by President Donald Trump for potential U.S. control. Her visit will focus on Greenlandic culture, including attending the Avannaata Qimussersu national dogsled race.

The trip, commencing Thursday and concluding Saturday, will include Vance's child and a U.S. delegation. They aim to delve into Greenland's history and heritage, alongside observing the national event that garners participation from 37 mushers and 444 dogs.

This journey coincides with Trump's reiterated aspirations to bring Greenland under U.S. influence for strategic reasons, although faced with rejection from Greenland's parliament. Trump's broader foreign policy comments have suggested possible U.S. territorial expansions elsewhere, stirring global discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

