Istanbul Mayor's Imprisonment Sparks Largest Turkish Protests in a Decade

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent rival to President Erdogan, was jailed on corruption charges, igniting massive protests in Turkey. The government's actions against Imamoglu have been criticized as politically motivated. The jailing has intensified opposition against Erdogan, amplifying calls for early elections amid economic tumult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 02:08 IST
In a significant escalation of political tensions in Turkey, Istanbul's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been jailed on corruption charges, sparking the country's largest demonstrations in over a decade. The move, seen as a political tactic by opponents, has drawn widespread condemnation from European leaders and domestic critics.

The imprisonment has invigorated opposition efforts against President Erdogan's government, which has maintained power for 22 years. Many have called the charges against Imamoglu baseless, fueling demands for an early election. The strategic detention comes as Imamoglu's popularity grows beyond his party, indicating substantial nationwide support.

The economic repercussions of Imamoglu's arrest have been immediate, with the Turkish lira and stock market experiencing volatility. Authorities have responded by trying to stabilize the currency and banning short selling. As protests continue, the political climate in Turkey remains tense, raising questions about Erdogan's future political legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

