Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces Crucial No-Confidence Vote Amid Economic Woes

Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra confronts a no-confidence motion focusing on economic challenges and alleged influence from her father, Thaksin Shinawatra. While her ruling coalition remains stable, questions about the economy persist. The opposition criticizes her leadership, emphasizing Thaksin's controversial past and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:32 IST
On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will face a no-confidence motion in parliament, primarily scrutinizing her government's economic performance and her father Thaksin's perceived sway over her administration.

Despite underwhelming opinion polls, Paetongtarn remains entrenched with a unified ruling coalition boasting a parliamentary majority, causing doubts about the motion's success in Wednesday's vote. Allegations from the opposition People's Party highlight Thaksin's shadow over Thai politics, emphasizing his history of power abuse and subsequent self-exile.

Thaksin returned in 2023 and has begun advocating for policies like legalized gambling, cryptocurrency, and economic handouts. Paetongtarn, emphasizing independence, faces an expanding household debt crisis, with Thailand's household debt ratio among Asia's highest. Parliamentary debates avoid direct reference to Thaksin, underscoring persistent political challenges for the government.

