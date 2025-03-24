Comedy Chaos: Political Clash over Comedian Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Tensions flared in Mumbai this week as an FIR was lodged against Shiv Sena's Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others over alleged vandalism at a stand-up comedy venue. The incident disrupted a live show by comedian Rajat Sood and highlighted growing political discontent.

The FIR cites numerous sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, representing a strong legal response to actions purportedly linked to objections over comedian Kunal Kamra's recent stand-up that allegedly mocked Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

This controversy has seen political leaders such as MP Milind Deora publicly defend Shinde, denouncing Kamra's remarks as classist. Meanwhile, party representatives demand an apology from the comedian, threatening further consequences if left unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)