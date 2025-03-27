Left Menu

Turmoil in Irish Parliament: Speaker Faces Resignation Calls

Irish opposition parties have urged the resignation of Speaker Verona Murphy over a dispute regarding speaking rights in parliament. The controversy has disrupted parliamentary functioning, with the opposition accusing Murphy of partiality. Murphy, however, has refused to step down, categorically denying the allegations.

27-03-2025
In a tumultuous development within the Irish parliament, opposition parties have called for the resignation of Speaker Verona Murphy, just three months into her tenure. The crux of the dispute revolves around speaking rights, an issue that has thrown the workings of parliament into disarray.

The appointment of Micheal Martin as prime minister was delayed due to the chaos, and the controversy continues to stall the formation of parliamentary committees. Opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald accused Murphy of undermining parliamentary impartiality by advancing a vote on the contentious government proposal, which retains extended speaking rights for government-supporting independents.

In response, Murphy has firmly denied the allegations and refuses to resign. Meanwhile, opposition parties have drafted a motion of no confidence. The ongoing debate is further inflamed by past controversies, including government-supporting independent Michael Lowry's scandal-ridden political history.

