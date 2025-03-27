Left Menu

Musical Banter Lights Up Haryana Assembly: A Playful Political Exchange

In a light-hearted exchange, Haryana minister Anil Vij and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda engaged in playful banter during an assembly session. Vij, breaking into song, humorously hinted at past political occurrences under Hooda's tenure, sparking laughter and camaraderie among legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:11 IST
Musical Banter Lights Up Haryana Assembly: A Playful Political Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare moment of levity, the Haryana Assembly was treated to a musical exchange between two political veterans on Wednesday. Haryana minister Anil Vij and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda indulged in jovial banter, with Vij's impromptu serenade becoming the highlight of the day.

As the legislative session drew to a close, Vij, addressing former chief minister Hooda, spontaneously sang a satirical tune, invoking laughter throughout the house. This followed Hooda's playful jibe suggesting that Vij would not grasp the nuances being discussed, sparking a friendly exchange.

Colleagues watched with amusement as Vij recounted his long political career and experiences with legislative proceedings under Hooda's former administration. The exchange underscored the cordiality and humor that occasionally punctuate the serious business of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025