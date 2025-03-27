Musical Banter Lights Up Haryana Assembly: A Playful Political Exchange

In a rare moment of levity, the Haryana Assembly was treated to a musical exchange between two political veterans on Wednesday. Haryana minister Anil Vij and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda indulged in jovial banter, with Vij's impromptu serenade becoming the highlight of the day.

As the legislative session drew to a close, Vij, addressing former chief minister Hooda, spontaneously sang a satirical tune, invoking laughter throughout the house. This followed Hooda's playful jibe suggesting that Vij would not grasp the nuances being discussed, sparking a friendly exchange.

Colleagues watched with amusement as Vij recounted his long political career and experiences with legislative proceedings under Hooda's former administration. The exchange underscored the cordiality and humor that occasionally punctuate the serious business of governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)