Trump's Tariff Talk Sparks Tesla Speculation

In a recent briefing, President Donald Trump stated that Elon Musk has not advised him on automobile tariffs. Despite new duties, Trump suggested these could ultimately benefit Tesla. He emphasized Musk has never requested a favor from him, adding intrigue to Tesla's future amidst tariff changes.

Updated: 27-03-2025 03:41 IST
In a move that could have significant implications for the auto industry, President Donald Trump clarified on Wednesday that Elon Musk did not consult him regarding the newly announced tariffs on automobiles.

During a White House briefing, Trump insisted that despite Tesla's potential stake in the matter, the tariffs could end up being 'net neutral or even good for Tesla Inc.' This remark has sparked discussions about Tesla's future trajectory amidst changing trade policies.

Trump further emphasized that Musk, CEO of Tesla, has never solicited any favors from him, adding an element of intrigue as industry analysts speculate on Musk's next moves under the evolving tariff landscape.

