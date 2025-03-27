Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Drone Ambitions: A New Era in North Korean Military Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests for new reconnaissance and attack drones, emphasizing increased production and prioritization of drones and AI in modern warfare. This reflects North Korea's growing military capabilities and raised concerns over potential technology exchanges with Russia amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 07:31 IST
This week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the testing of new reconnaissance and attack drones, according to state media reports on Thursday. The tests underscore Kim's focus on expanding the nation's military prowess, particularly the development and deployment of advanced drones.

North Korea's state media, KCNA, released photographs depicting Kim observing a sizable reconnaissance drone, noted for its resemblance to the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail. The drone's tests demonstrated impressive capabilities, such as tracking multiple targets and enhancing intelligence operations both on land and at sea. Such advancements highlight North Korea's technological strides in modern warfare.

The escalating tension on the Korean Peninsula parallels Kim's alignment with Russia in the conflict over Ukraine, fueling fears of potential technology exchanges that could further empower North Korea's nuclear capability. South Korea remains alarmed by these developments, as they continue to monitor the growing military threat.

