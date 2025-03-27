Odisha Congress Stages Peaceful Protest to Demand Women's Safety

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), under the leadership of Bhakta Charan Das, is set to conduct a peaceful protest named 'Vidhan Sabha gherao'. The demonstration, which seeks the establishment of a House Committee to investigate crimes against women, will be staged near the state assembly without any plans to enter the premises.

Despite increased security and reports of preventive detentions by police, Das has assured that Congress workers will adhere to disciplined and non-violent methods. In a video message, he criticized alleged illegal detentions of Congress supporters and clarified that while they will not breach the assembly, their message demanding justice will be clear.

Multiple platoons, including female officers, have been deployed by police in anticipation of the rally. Nonetheless, senior Congress leaders and members are expected to participate, emphasizing the ongoing concern over women's safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)