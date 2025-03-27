Left Menu

Odisha Congress Stages Peaceful Protest to Demand Women's Safety

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, led by Bhakta Charan Das, plans a peaceful protest near the state assembly, demanding a probe into crimes against women. Despite alleged preventive detentions of Congress members, the party assures the protest will remain outside assembly premises while urging authorities to respect their peaceful demonstration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), under the leadership of Bhakta Charan Das, is set to conduct a peaceful protest named 'Vidhan Sabha gherao'. The demonstration, which seeks the establishment of a House Committee to investigate crimes against women, will be staged near the state assembly without any plans to enter the premises.

Despite increased security and reports of preventive detentions by police, Das has assured that Congress workers will adhere to disciplined and non-violent methods. In a video message, he criticized alleged illegal detentions of Congress supporters and clarified that while they will not breach the assembly, their message demanding justice will be clear.

Multiple platoons, including female officers, have been deployed by police in anticipation of the rally. Nonetheless, senior Congress leaders and members are expected to participate, emphasizing the ongoing concern over women's safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

