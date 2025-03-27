Tamil Nadu Resolves Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has actively opposed the Central government's Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, contending it threatens Muslim rights. Speaking in the state assembly, Stalin denounced the Bill's provisions as detrimental to state cultural and religious autonomy, asserting it deliberately undermines minority communities.

Highlighting concerns over the Bill's impact on Waqf Board autonomy, Stalin voiced apprehensions that the inclusion of non-Muslims in State Waqf is a ploy to seize Waqf properties, affecting religious freedoms. He stated the necessity of passing a resolution to oppose the Bill, backed by DMK and allied parties.

The proposed resolution criticized the potential impact on Muslim minorities and called for the withdrawal of the Bill. Emphasizing historical issues with the 1995 Waqf Act, the Bill's suggested reforms face scrutiny, with a Joint Parliamentary Committee formed for deeper evaluation amidst political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)