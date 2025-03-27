Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

In a heated session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, proposed by the central government, citing threats to Muslim rights. The Bill has sparked political tensions, with the DMK accusing the Union Government of infringing on religious freedoms.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan firmly opposed the resolution, arguing that the central government's amendments are necessary due to widespread complaints about the mismanagement and misuse of Waqf properties. She questioned the authority of state bodies to challenge federal legislation in such a manner.

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised the DMK for allegedly using the controversy to foster religious and linguistic divides for political gain. He voiced concerns about the rush to pass the resolution, and questioned why parties represented on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) have not challenged the Bill through judicial means.

(With inputs from agencies.)