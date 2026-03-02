Left Menu

Union Minister Backs Modi's Criticism of Congress, DMK in Welfare Failures

Union Minister Jual Oram voiced support for Prime Minister Modi's criticisms of Congress and DMK, accusing them of neglecting public welfare initiatives. Oram claims voter dissatisfaction could bolster BJP in upcoming elections. He praised BJP's grassroots network and committed workforce as key advantages over opposition parties.

Union Minister Jual Oram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jual Oram on Monday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticisms of Congress and DMK, who he claims have failed in implementing key public welfare programs. According to Oram, voter dissatisfaction with the opposition could provide an advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming elections.

In a statement to ANI, Oram echoed Modi's assertions, arguing that Congress and DMK have misled the populace and neglected essential programs. Oram emphasized the BJP's widespread organizational network from the booth level to the national stage, as well as its dedicated members, as factors working in the party's favor.

During a massive NDA rally, Prime Minister Modi cautioned the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, stating the upcoming election would be a pivotal moment for the state. He stressed that the electorate has lost faith in DMK's governance and looks to the NDA as a change agent. Modi further criticized DMK's governance in Madurai, citing poor infrastructure and corruption.

As assembly elections approach in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the BJP and its allies, including AIADMK, aim to make significant gains, countering DMK's influence in Tamil Nadu, while retaining power in Puducherry with ally AINRC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

