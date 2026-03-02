DMK Gears Up for Mega State Conference, Eyes 2026 Elections

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ramping up preparations for its highly anticipated State Conference in Tiruchirappalli on March 9, set along the bustling Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway. This grand assembly, sprawling over nearly 400 acres, is poised to be a stage for significant announcements regarding the party's agenda for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to party officials, this event is envisioned as a pivotal moment for the DMK as it strategizes for the 2026 polls. Comprehensive planning is underway to ensure seamless participation from party members across Tamil Nadu, with safety and convenience prioritized.

A specially designed ramp on a grand stage is under construction, along with massive dining facilities and drinking water provisions to accommodate lakhs of DMK cadres. To manage the expected influx, road widening efforts are being carried out around the venue. Arrangements span 400 acres for the main stage and seating, with an additional 200 acres earmarked for vehicle parking.

In anticipation of the 10 lakh attendees, drinking water installations, including tanks with a total capacity of 5 lakh litres, are being strategically placed. Seating arrangements are set to accommodate up to 5,000 individuals in exclusive boxed sections. The opening ceremony will feature the hoisting of the DMK flag on a towering 100-foot pole, accompanied by large LED screens broadcasting the proceedings across a 300-foot radius.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, where the 234-member house will be contested, is building up to be a noteworthy battle. The DMK, led by MK Stalin, aims to champion the 'Dravidian Model 2.0,' facing competition from the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Additionally, the emergence of actor-turned-politician Vijay with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could reshape the electoral landscape.

Historically, the DMK secured a victory with 133 seats in the 2021 elections, while its alliance, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), achieved a collective 159 seats. On the opposing side, the NDA claimed 75 seats, with AIADMK being the largest party within the coalition, securing 66 seats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)