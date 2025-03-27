Left Menu

Legislative Showdown: Jaleel's Facebook Controversy

K T Jaleel, a former minister, criticized those who objected to his extended speech in the Assembly on the Private Universities Bill. This came after Speaker A N Shamseer reprimanded him for exceeding the time limit, which Jaleel addressed on Facebook, expressing his dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:41 IST
  India

Former minister and current legislator, K T Jaleel, took to Facebook to express his displeasure after facing criticism for surpassing the time limit during a recent legislative session. The discussion, which revolved around the Private Universities Bill, saw Jaleel delivering a lengthy speech.

The incident reportedly drew the ire of Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who reproved Jaleel for what he deemed a breach of parliamentary protocol. Jaleel's failure to observe the designated time limit was viewed as an act of defiance by the Speaker.

In response, Jaleel defended his actions on Facebook, suggesting that his long-standing electoral success in Malappuram justified his enthusiastic engagement in the legislative process. He also appeared to take a subtle jab at Shamseer, highlighting regional political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

