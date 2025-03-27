Akhilesh Yadav's Comments on Cows Ignite BJP's Fury

In a recent controversy, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about cows and cowsheds have sparked a heated response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accuses Yadav of disrespecting Hindu-Sanatan culture. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Yadav for allegedly insulting cultural traditions for electoral gain.

Poonawalla highlighted the revered status of cows in Hinduism, pointing out references to the deity Krishna, also known as 'Gopal,' for his affection and protection of cows. He demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of habitually offending cultural sentiments.

Highlighting the divide, Yadav defended his stance, contrasting the BJP's focus on cowsheds with the SP's development of perfume parks. The political spat intensified as BJP's Sambit Patra and others called out the SP's perceived anti-Sanatan stance, questioning its political practices.

