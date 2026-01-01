Left Menu

Narendra Modi Hails 'Epoch-Making' BJP Victory in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Thiruvananthapuram's Mayor V V Rajesh and the BJP for their historic victory in the Kerala capital. Modi praised the city's rich cultural heritage and attributed the win to the people's warmth and BJP's development efforts. He criticized the LDF and UDF for past governance issues.

Updated: 01-01-2026 13:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his congratulations to Thiruvananthapuram's new Mayor, V V Rajesh, as well as BJP leaders for their historic victory in seizing control of the Kerala capital. In a letter dated December 30, Modi described the electoral success as 'epoch-making' and a milestone for the city.

Reminiscing about his own visits to the city, Modi commended the cultural and historical significance of Thiruvananthapuram, highlighting its role in nurturing leaders, reformers, and cultural icons. He expressed pride in the BJP's vision for a prosperous Thiruvananthapuram resonating with voters across social divisions.

The BJP's triumph in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's elections, where it secured 50 out of 101 seats, brought immense joy to its supporters. Modi also took the opportunity to criticize misgovernance and alleged corruption by the previous CPI(M) led LDF administration, contrasting it with the BJP's focus on urban development.

