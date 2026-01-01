Left Menu

Fuel Prices Reshuffled: ATF Drops, LPG Soars

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by 7.3%, offering relief to airlines, while commercial LPG rates increased by Rs 111 per cylinder. State-owned oil companies made these adjustments based on global benchmarks, affecting major Indian cities differently due to local taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) saw a significant reduction of 7.3%, while the rate for commercial LPG cylinders witnessed a steep hike of Rs 111. This adjustment reflects the state-owned oil marketing companies' response to global fuel market trends.

In Delhi, the ATF price was slashed by Rs 7,353.75 per kilolitre, making it Rs 92,323.02 per kl as airlines look to benefit from this reduction amid a challenging economic climate. The cut reverses over two-thirds of the price increases seen since October, providing some respite to airline operators who grapple with high fuel costs, comprising 40% of their operating expenses.

Meanwhile, commercial LPG prices increased to Rs 1,691.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Delhi, reaching the highest level since June last year, driven by heightened winter demand. Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged as state-owned oil firms continue monthly price revisions aligning with international benchmarks and forex rates.

