Language Dispute at Mumbai Railway Station: A Three-Hour Detainee Drama

A youth named Jigar Patil was detained at a Mumbai railway station for allegedly misbehaving with the station master over language announcements. Patil claimed that Marathi was not being used, while officials insisted announcements are made in Marathi, Hindi, and English. Patil was detained for ticket issues and behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:09 IST
  • India

A confrontation at a Mumbai railway station led to a youth being detained for nearly three hours. Jigar Patil, the youth involved, questioned the lack of Marathi language announcements, claiming that only English and Hindi were used.

Railway officials denied any negligence, asserting that announcements are routinely delivered in Marathi. Vineet Abhishek, a spokesperson for Western Railway, confirmed this standard practice.

Patil's actions, coupled with his lack of a valid ticket, led to his detention. Officials stated that Patil exhibited misbehavior and was taken to the station master's room as a result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

