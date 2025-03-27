Left Menu

Turbulence in Turkey: Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Sparks Protests and Press Freedom Concerns

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest for graft has ignited widespread protests and raised serious concerns over press freedom in Turkey. The Turkish government denies political motives, attributing legal actions to judicial independence. With thousands arrested, international leaders and rights groups criticize Turkey's crackdown as a democratic backslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:43 IST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's detention has become the latest flashpoint in Turkey, triggering nationwide protests and escalating concerns about press freedoms. Nearly 1,900 arrests have occurred since demonstrations began.

The Turkish government, led by President Tayyip Erdogan, rejects claims of political scheming, maintaining the judiciary makes independent decisions. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc insists Imamoglu's arrest is due to serious allegations and the risk of evidence tampering.

Despite government assurances, Western leaders and rights groups express alarm over what they see as democratic backsliding. Press freedom has come under the spotlight, with Turkey receiving low rankings in international indexes, prompting increased public reliance on independent media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

