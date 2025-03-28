Left Menu

Stalemated Stefanik - The Withdrawal of a UN Nomination

Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for US ambassador to the UN was withdrawn by the White House. This shift halts a Cabinet appointment amid concerns over the Republican majority in the House. President Trump emphasized the need for unity in Congress and requested Stefanik to remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:03 IST
The White House has unexpectedly withdrawn Representative Elise Stefanik's nomination to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations. In a dramatic reversal, President Donald Trump's administration has halted this Cabinet pick due to tight Republican control in the House of Representatives.

President Trump confirmed the decision via Truth Social, underscoring the importance of maintaining a complete Republican presence in Congress. He highlighted Stefanik's crucial role in the party's mission, requesting her to continue her service as a congresswoman from New York.

Initially viewed as a less contentious nominee, Stefanik had progressed through committee stages. However, the slim majority held by House Republicans delayed her final Senate confirmation. Her future seemed optimistic with upcoming special elections, but the recent withdrawal has refocused her duties back to Capitol Hill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

