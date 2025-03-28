Left Menu

Trump Withdraws U.N. Ambassador Nominee to Protect House Majority

U.S. President Donald Trump retracted his U.N. ambassador nominee, Elise Stefanik, to protect a slim Republican majority in the House. With a current 218-213 majority, Trump stressed the importance of retaining congressional seats. His actions mark continued changes in U.S. foreign policy towards the U.N.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:07 IST
Donald Trump

In a strategic move to protect his party's congressional strength, President Donald Trump withdrew Republican Representative Elise Stefanik as his nominee for U.N. ambassador. The president emphasized the need to maintain every Republican seat in the House to support his 'America First' policies.

The decision reflects Trump's prioritization of domestic political stability over international diplomatic appointments, as Republicans currently hold a narrow 218 to 213 majority in the House of Representatives, with four seats vacant.

This withdrawal comes amid broader shifts in U.S. foreign policy towards the United Nations under Trump's leadership, including halts to UNRWA funding, and plans to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

