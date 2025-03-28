Trump Withdraws U.N. Ambassador Nominee to Protect House Majority

In a strategic move to protect his party's congressional strength, President Donald Trump withdrew Republican Representative Elise Stefanik as his nominee for U.N. ambassador. The president emphasized the need to maintain every Republican seat in the House to support his 'America First' policies.

The decision reflects Trump's prioritization of domestic political stability over international diplomatic appointments, as Republicans currently hold a narrow 218 to 213 majority in the House of Representatives, with four seats vacant.

This withdrawal comes amid broader shifts in U.S. foreign policy towards the United Nations under Trump's leadership, including halts to UNRWA funding, and plans to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.

