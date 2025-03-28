Diplomatic Dynamics: Iran Responds to Trump's Letter
Iran has officially replied to a letter from US President Trump, aiming to revive nuclear talks. The response was transmitted via Oman, amidst escalating US sanctions. Iran remains opposed to direct dialogue under current US pressure, though indirect negotiations may persist.
- Country:
- Iran
Iranian state media reported on Thursday that the government in Tehran has formally answered US President Donald Trump's letter aimed at jumpstarting discussions about Iran's nuclear agenda.
The communique, described as Iran's official response, was sent through Oman on Wednesday, according to state-run IRNA, citing comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. No details of the communications between Trump and Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been disclosed. This exchange comes amid new US sanctions under Trump's strategy of maximum pressure.
While Foreign Minister Araghchi refrained from detailing the letters, he asserted Iran's steadfast position against direct dialogue under military threats and pressure tactics. Nonetheless, he noted that indirect negotiations, previously utilized, could still be an option.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Trump
- US
- sanctions
- nuclear talks
- Oman
- diplomacy
- Khamenei
- Araghchi
- max pressure
ALSO READ
Tragic Encounter in Delhi: British Woman Alleges Assault
British Woman's Ordeal: Alleged Assault in Delhi Hotel
Tragic Altercation in Tilora: Woman Beaten to Death by Cousin
Star-studded Diplomacy: John Abraham's Political Thriller 'The Diplomat'
Putin's Conditional Nod to US-Crafted Ceasefire Sparks Global Diplomacy