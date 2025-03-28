Diplomatic Dynamics: Iran Responds to Trump's Letter

Iranian state media reported on Thursday that the government in Tehran has formally answered US President Donald Trump's letter aimed at jumpstarting discussions about Iran's nuclear agenda.

The communique, described as Iran's official response, was sent through Oman on Wednesday, according to state-run IRNA, citing comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. No details of the communications between Trump and Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been disclosed. This exchange comes amid new US sanctions under Trump's strategy of maximum pressure.

While Foreign Minister Araghchi refrained from detailing the letters, he asserted Iran's steadfast position against direct dialogue under military threats and pressure tactics. Nonetheless, he noted that indirect negotiations, previously utilized, could still be an option.

