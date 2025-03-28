Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: Iran Responds to Trump's Letter

Iran has officially replied to a letter from US President Trump, aiming to revive nuclear talks. The response was transmitted via Oman, amidst escalating US sanctions. Iran remains opposed to direct dialogue under current US pressure, though indirect negotiations may persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:03 IST
Diplomatic Dynamics: Iran Responds to Trump's Letter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian state media reported on Thursday that the government in Tehran has formally answered US President Donald Trump's letter aimed at jumpstarting discussions about Iran's nuclear agenda.

The communique, described as Iran's official response, was sent through Oman on Wednesday, according to state-run IRNA, citing comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. No details of the communications between Trump and Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been disclosed. This exchange comes amid new US sanctions under Trump's strategy of maximum pressure.

While Foreign Minister Araghchi refrained from detailing the letters, he asserted Iran's steadfast position against direct dialogue under military threats and pressure tactics. Nonetheless, he noted that indirect negotiations, previously utilized, could still be an option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025